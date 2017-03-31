City recognizes officers who helped save man’s life at Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, the City of Albuquerque recognized two police officers as this week’s Friday’s Heroes for helping save a man’s life at the Sunport.

In December, restaurant employees at the Sunport called 911, reporting a man who was having a heart attack. The man, 32-year-old Ryan Johnson, was traveling from California to Albuquerque for work.

The city says officers Corey Ryan and Officer Tyler Marney, rushed to Johnson’s aid.

“They were able to restore a weak pulse, the Albuquerque Fire Department then soon arrived and took Ryan to the hospital, and the doctor who treated Ryan explained to Officers Ryan and Marney that if it wasn’t for their heroic actions, the patient would have died,” said Mayor Richard Berry.

Johnson is expected to make a full recovery.