Chris’ Friday Morning Forecast

High wind, fire danger, cooler temps and showers will be on the increase today.

A storm system is moving into the Four Corners region this morning. Ahead of this storm system, temps are starting out much warmer this morning across New Mexico. But, these mild temps will not last. Temperatures will struggle to climb much more from where they are this morning.

A Pacific Cold Front is going to keep temperatures from warming up today. Winds ahead of this storm system will be gusting up to 45-50 mph across much of central and southern New Mexico. Wind Advisories are up for most of the state from this morning until 7 pm tonight. The wind will elevate the Fire Danger across the state. So you do not want to do any outdoor burning today with the strong, gusty winds.

Showers with the approaching storm will be confined to the higher terrain in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado today. The chance for rain will shift into Albuquerque and Santa Fe by Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler than normal across the state to begin the weekend.