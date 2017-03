ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says all lanes of traffic are shutdown at Rio Bravo near Coors due to a rollover crash with injuries.

BCSO is advising drivers to find an alternate route.

No further information is available at this time.

All lanes of traffic shut down south of Rio Bravo reference an accident. Find an alternate route. — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) March 31, 2017