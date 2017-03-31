BCG gears up for biggest fundraiser of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local organization that helps local youth is getting ready for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

It’s the eighth year for the Blue Door Ball thrown by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico (BGC-CNM).

This elegant evening features a cocktail reception and plated dinner, live entertainment, a one-of-a-kind silent and live auction, and discounted room rates at Hotel Albuquerque.

Chefs will also be there to share samples and their restaurant tables will be auctioned off.

Proceeds will go to the organization to help support education and leadership programs throughout the year.

Individual tickets start at $150 and tables are going for $1,500.

For more information on the Blue Door Ball, visit the BGC-CNM website.