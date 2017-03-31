Amy Allman to be inducted into Lobo Lair HOF with Hope Solo as guest speaker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s soccer will play it’s 25th season in the fall. As part of the celebration, the program’s first ever coach Amy Allman, will be inducted into the Lobo Lair Hall of Fame on April 15. USA Soccer’s Hope Solo will be a special guest at the event. Solo is revered as one of the best keepers ever.

Solo played for coach Allman at Washington and also built a relationship with current Lobo Head Coach Heather Dyche over the years.

“There are a certain handful of people that you meet in your life where you are star struck,” said Dyche. “Hope is one of them. She just has a presence about her and she is one of the most recognized athletes in the world. I mean, I would have killed to see someone of that caliber when I was younger.”

The event at the UNM Student Union building is also a fundraiser and will run from 6 p.m. to 9:30 pm. For more information, click here.

