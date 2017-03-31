Albuquerque police issue an arrest warrant in homicide case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque have filed a warrant for the arrest of a suspect in a homicide last year.

They say 54-year-old Don Fluitt was found dead at his northwest Albuquerque home on Dec. 29.

At the time, police called it a suspicious death and the circumstances leading up to the death were unknown.

Police say its Violent Crimes Unit now has determined Fluitt’s death to be a homicide.

They say an arrest warrant was filed Friday for 50-year-old Terry Lee White on suspicion of murder and tampering with evidence.

Police say White is considered armed and dangerous.