Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry releases FY 2018 budget proposal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayor is touting his final budget claiming he’ll leave the city’s finances in better shape than he found them. You won’t see an increase in taxes but there is money set aside for a number of new positions at the BioPark and the Albuquerque Police Department.

Mayor Berry says the budget is tight this year and he’ll be looking to city councilors for guidance.

The mayor’s proposed budget includes one-percent raises for city workers making less than $30,000 a year, that’s about 900 city employees.

About a third of past city budgets go towards APD and this one is no different. The proposed budget sets aside money for 1,000 police officers in hopes the city will soon meet that mark. What isn’t used goes to pay for overtime until the department reaches its goal.

There’s also money to test backlog DNA kits and over a million in funding for APD’s new property crime reduction program.

The budget includes money to fund 12 new positions and operating costs for the new otter and penguin exhibits.

KRQE News 13 spoke with Democratic Councilor Pat Davis who says, overall, he’s pleased with the mayor’s proposed budget but would like to see more city employees get raises.

The mayor’s office said they had to put a million dollars into the budget this year, just for elections. They say it’s because of the likelihood there will be a runoff election in the mayor’s race this year.

The council will likely make a number of changes to the budget before it gets final approval.