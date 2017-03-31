ABQ ToDo Crew: Family Friendly This Weekend

Allison Giron from ABQ ToDo, Alana Chibas from Popejoy Presents and Carrie Moritomo from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the family friendly events in the Duke City this weekend.

The Real Matt Jones and Lilah Rose will be playing tonight at the Live & Local free 90th KiMo signature event. For the first time ever, food and drink will be available for purchase from Blazin Zia Food Truck and Bosque Brewery. Friday, March 31st at 7 p.m.

Brain Candy will be in Albuquerque for one night. Adam Savage, one of television’s most loved personalities, has joined forces with Michael Stevens, one of YouTube’s biggest stars and they’re coming to Popejoy Friday, Mar 31st at 8 pm. They’re bringing along their crazy toys, incredible tools and mind-blowing demonstrations for a celebration of curiosity that’s an interactive, hands-on, minds-on theatrical experience like no other.

There is a free dedication Ceremony at Dolores Huerta South Valley Park at the corner of Bridge and Isleta, this Saturday, April 1, beginning at 9:30 am. There will be a free shuttle running from the National Hispanic Cultural Center to the park, to alleviate parking at the event.

