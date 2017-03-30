Woman searching for New Mexico officer’s wife who saved her life 17 years ago

SANTA ROSA, N.M. (KRQE) – She was just 3 years old when she was in a horrible crash that almost killed her. Now, all grown up, she wants to find the woman who saved her to say thank you.

Gabrielle Ferguson is now 20 years old.

Seventeen years ago she was dead on I-40, when a State Police officer’s wife showed up and brought her back to life.

“I was ejected out of the vehicle,” Ferguson said. “I guess I died there.”

Ferguson has been putting the pieces together for 17 years.

“And the officer’s wife, I guess she knew CPR and she was the one who revived me,” Ferguson said.

She was just 3 years old, traveling from Arizona back to Kansas on I-40 near Santa Rosa when the SUV she was in rolled.

Six others inside, including Furguson’s baby twin brothers and mom, were all hurt. A family friend’s baby also died in the crash.

“They said that I slipped down the highway still in my car seat,” Ferguson said.

She suffered bad head and back injuries.

For years, she’s known this story.

“I thought I was just immediately life-flighted and they used something to get me back in the helicopter but I guess it was a wife,” Ferguson said.

She says it was the State Police officer’s wife who saved her life.

“Which is really crazy because if it wasn’t for her, like, I really wouldn’t be here and I’m eternally grateful for that,” Ferguson said.

Now, the Oklahoma woman is on a mission.

“I’m really wanting to find these people,” she said, adding she posted about her search on Facebook, but it hasn’t turned up anything yet.

“Help me find that person because I just want to tell them how grateful I am and how fortunate I am because you saved my life.”

It’s a search to say thank you and show her hero how far she’s come since that day on the highway.

“It’s crazy, I wasn’t even actually supposed to be able to play sports or anything because of my back, and I got to do that,” Ferguson said.

“I know that God put me here for a reason because otherwise he wouldn’t have sent that wife to revive me.”

Gabrielle say she’s reached out to State Police and UNM Hospital to get some clues, but was told they don’t keep those kinds of records past 10 years.