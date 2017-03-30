Woman accused of hitting deputy with painting

LAMY, N.M. (KRQE) – Passengers who thought they would be taking a nice, scenic train ride through New Mexico were in for a surprise.

Video shows the disruption one woman caused that led workers on the train to call 911.

The conductor motioned to a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy last week as the Amtrak train pulled into the Lamy station. He wanted a passenger removed from the train, saying she was out of control.

“She was just screaming up and down. The whole car was like, looking because, you know, she was that loud,” he told a deputy.

He also said that she’d been drinking on the train after boarding in Albuquerque.

“You’re too intoxicated, and they don’t want you on the train,” a deputy told the passenger, identified as Nicole Zabicki.

“I didn’t uhh… I have to get to Raton, and I’m missing my wallet. Somebody stole it and um… I’m not leaving,” she responded.

The deputy wrote in a report that Zabicki, a local painter, then hit him with her painting and kicked him.

Outside, she continued to protest, refusing to stand up.

“We’re just going to carry you then,” a deputy told her.

“Well. Good. Go ahead. You guys need to work, you motherf***ers,” Zabicki shouted.

Deputies asked how much she’d had to drink.

“I had like a bottle of champagne, like a wine… Who cares? Dude, I’m not driving,” she said.

Deputies snapped pictures of the unusual evidence for what turned into a case of battery on a peace officer.

“I have a cut on my leg,” the deputy explained, saying he was bleeding after being hit with the painting.

Zabicki has since been released from jail and, while she’s not supposed to drink, a judge did give her permission to go to bars where she apparently holds art shows and teaches classes.

Court records show three old DWI cases, dating back ten years or more.

On the train, she had been screaming that someone stole her ID.

Thinking she’d misplaced it, deputies looked but didn’t find it on the train or with her stuff.