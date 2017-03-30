U.S. attorney recommends combining accused cop killer’s sentences

Davon Lymon pleads guilty
Davon Lymon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahead of an accused cop killer’s sentencing, the acting U.S. Attorney is giving his recommendation for how much time Davon Lymon should serve.

Albuquerque police say in 2015 Lymon ambushed and killed Officer Dan Webster after he was pulled over on a stolen motorcycle.

Lymon is a felon and was prohibited from having a gun.

He was convicted of federal charges for having the gun used to kill Officer Webster. He was also convicted of federal drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney is asking those convictions be combined and Lymon be sentenced to 70 years.

Lymon is expected to go on trial for Officer Webster’s murder next year.

