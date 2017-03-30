Thursday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Public hearing on Russian interference in 2016 election set to begin

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. The Senate Intelligence Committee is expected to begin its first public hearing over Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election and if the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. There are reportedly 20 witnesses on a list set to testify starting with cyber security experts. Both the top Republican and Democrat on the senate intelligence committee are promising a fair and impartial investigation.

Full story: Senate intel leaders pledge Russia probe cooperation

2. The FAA is expected to “follow up” with American Airlines after a co-pilot died during a landing at the Albuquerque Sunport. That’s according to CNN which also reports that the captain declared an emergency “medical issue” two miles from landing Wednesday. First Officer William Mike Grubs reportedly received CPR for 35 to 40 minutes before he was pronounced dead. Sunport officials say the plane from Dallas did land safely and no passengers were hurt.

Full story: American Airlines co-pilot dies during Sunport landing

3. A chilly morning will give to a warmer afternoon for your Thursday. An area of high pressure will dominate our weather today. This will keep the skies calm and the afternoon pleasant to be outside! This warm up will be short-lived as another storm system moves in on Friday.

Full story: Chris’ Thursday Morning Forecast

4. In just two months, a second trial for former Santa Fe County deputy Tai Chan is scheduled to begin. Now, the lead detective investigating the shooting death of Deputy Jeremy Martin said in a whistleblower lawsuit against the city of Las Cruces that the police department denied resources to aid in the Chan investigation. The city denies the claims.

Full story: Detective on deputy’s murder case claims she was ‘denied resources’

5. A mystery letter is getting a lot of attention online. A Hotel Andaluz employee found it in an envelope on the street in downtown Albuquerque. The letter inside appears to be a father’s final attempt to tell his son how he feels about their relationship. It’s addressed to “My Joe.” Chris Jacoby hopes the exposure will get this letter into the right hands.

Full story: Downtown worker finds emotional letter addressed to ‘My Joe’ from dad

The Morning’s Top Stories