School officials: Alamogordo student passed out prescription drugs to classmates

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An investigation is underway after prescription drugs were passed out to students at a New Mexico middle school.

Alamogordo Public Schools says a student brought Xanex to school and gave them out. Those at the school began noticing strange behavior and several students were transported to the hospital.

School officials later learned at least 15 students got the drugs. They say parents have been notified.

The student who brought them is facing disciplinary action and could face criminal charges.