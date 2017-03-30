Rio Rancho police bring K-9 to visit elementary school students

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho police officers made a trip to Cielo Azul Elementary School Thursday morning to show the students the important job police have. They brought along their K-9 unit for a demonstration.

Third, fourth and fifth graders gathered around as officers spoke to the kids about what their dogs do. Those at the school say it’s important for the kids to see how police interact with the community.

“I think it’s important so that the kids know that law enforcement are people that they can go to when they are in trouble, and that they’re comfortable with them rather than scared of them,” said third grade teacher Shelby Livingston.

Officers say they always hope visits like this will inspire kids to grow up to one day become police officers.

