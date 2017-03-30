Regular sodas replaced with diet drinks at City Hall ahead of Santa Fe’s soda tax vote

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The decision to enact a so-called Soda Tax in Santa Fe will be left up to the voters in May, but this week people got a surprise when they showed up to work at City Hall.

All of their normal sodas are gone, replaced with diet drinks.

“I thought it was a little weird, I thought it was an interesting strategy,” Elizabeth Dyches said. “I don’t like not having options.”

It’s not that Elizabeth Dyches won’t have any options if she tries to buy a soda inside City Hall in Santa Fe, but for everyone who does work there, the menu has changed in the Coke machine.

“If I worked there it would probably tick me off not to have an option,” Dyches said.

This week, the vendor came in and switched out some of its products. Now everything inside is “clear on calories” as the sign reads.

There’s Diet Coke, Diet Dr. Pepper, even Sprite Zero — what you won’t find are any of its regular sodas.

People KRQE News 13 spoke with said it was an odd move.

“People who don’t like diet soda aren’t going to start drinking diet soda. I don’t like it, I’m not going to drink it,” said Devon Gilchrist, Santa Fe resident.

“We know sugar is not good for us, but we know a lot of things aren’t good for us. That should still be our choice,” said Mary Fatheree, Santa Fe resident.

Earlier this month, the city council decided to put Mayor Javier Gonzales’ soda tax idea on the upcoming ballot. It would impose a tax of two-cents per ounce on soda and other sugary drinks. That’s 24-cents more just for a can of soda.

The money would go back to support early childhood education programs.

Coca-Cola sent KRQE News 13 a statement saying in part, “We realize that not everyone drinks soda. As people’s tastes and needs change we want to be responsive.”

However, some people believe the company is jumping the gun.

Coca-Cola says this was the company’s decision, and not a request from City Hall. The proposed tax will be voted on in May.