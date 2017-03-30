Putin ready to meet Trump in Finland if it hosts summit

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2016 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the Cabinet meeting in Moscow's Kremlin, Russia. Recent hacks of election data systems in at least two states have raised fear among lawmakers and intelligence officials that a foreign government is trying to seed doubt about - or even manipulate - the presidential race, renewing debate over when cyberattacks cross red lines and warrant a U.S. response. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin says he is ready to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump if Finland hosts an Arctic summit.

Putin and Finland’s president, Sauli Niinisto, both expressed openness for such a meeting when they spoke at an Arctic forum in the Russian city of Arkhangelsk Thursday.

Asked by a moderator if Finland was willing to host a summit of Arctic nations’ leaders that for the first time brings together Putin and Trump, Niinisto said that it would be honored to do so.

Putin answered in kind, saying he would be glad to take part in it if such a meeting is held.

Finland is set to take the rotating leadership in the Arctic Council in May.

