Pecan weevil affecting some residential trees in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – The state Department of Agriculture says a small number of residential pecan trees are being affected by pecan weevil in five eastern New Mexico cities.

Pecan weevil is a significant insect pest of pecan and is not recognized as being established in New Mexico commercial orchards.

Recently, pecan weevil has been identified in residential trees in Clovis, Roswell and Lovington.

Additional pecan trees were identified with pecan weevil in Artesia and Hobbs.

As a result, the agriculture department has extended the original 60-day quarantine, adding an additional 90 days.

To limit the spread of pecan weevil from infested residential trees to commercial orchards, movement of pecans produced within the city limits of Clovis, Roswell, Hobbs, Artesia and Lovington are restricted.