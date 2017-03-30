Parents accuse Belen priest of making discriminatory comments against Muslims

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – In the center of town, sits Our Lady of Belen and the St. Mary’s Catholic School.

“They have school mass every Wednesday morning,” said Paulette Tafoya.

Tayofa has been attending our Lady of Belen for over 30 years and said in early March she attended a mass with her young nephew and her parents, listening to the priest.

“He was talking about Jonah and the Whale, and just the usual homily stuff, but then he started going off on a tangent,” said Tafoya.

But, she said she couldn’t believe what came next.

“He told them, you know, you need to be very proud with your Christian faith and don’t listen to the liberals because the Muslims will chop your heads off,” she said.

Tafoya didn’t even have words for the comment made to a room full of kids from pre-school to eighth grade.

“My dad and I, and my mom we were just sitting there, like, shocked,” she said.

Tafoya and her parents waited until mass was over to speak with Father Jonas Romea.

“Just to tell him that we didn’t think it was appropriate,” said Tafoya.

And she said he didn’t take it well.

“He was really upset that we even went up to him, that we questioned him,” she said.

The conversation then took a turn for the worst.

“I said not all Muslims are bad, they’re not all trying to kill us, and he told me, if given a chance, every single Muslim would kill me,” Tafoya said.

After receiving complaints, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe sent out a letter to parents, saying the homily didn’t fully embrace the message of Jesus Christ.

“That’s not what we believe as Catholics,” said Tafoya.

Members of the church have even taken to Twitter.

Former Sen. Michael Sanchez said it’s not right, and that he stands with Muslims. Another man said his family stood up to the priest when it happened, and a mother said she felt betrayed in another Tweet.

“This was too much, he crossed a line.”

Father Clement Niggel, the pastor of the church, said what happened is unfortunate and the message of Father Jonas didn’t come across as intended. He said the situation was handled immediately.