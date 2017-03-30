On The Stage with James and the Giant Peach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The classic story based on the popular novel by Roald Dahl is hitting the stage at a local theater.

James and The Giant Peach takes audiences on a journey across the ocean with life-sized insect friends. After James is asked to chop down a fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion which results in a giant peach that takes him on his journey with his new friends.

Curtains raise at the KiMo Theatre on Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9, at 2 p.m.

Tickets for Adults are $12 and $10 for those 12 and under.

For more information on James and the Giant Peach, visit KiMo THeatre’s website.