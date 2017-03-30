On The Stage: Picture of Dorian Gray

Actors Alex Harden and Tim Nguyen, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the performance of ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray.’

Both Alex and Tim are members of the Elite Company and have played various lead and supporting roles in past shows. Alex plays the lead role of Dorian. Tim plays the role of Basil Hallward.

The Picture of Dorian Gray is the famous story by Oscar Wilde. A young man sells his soul to remain untarnished by time. With the guidance of an older mentor, he begins a journey of corruption that destroys everyone around him.

The show is presented by Elite Dance & Theatre at the North 4th Theatre, 4904 Fourth Street NW, March 31st though April 8th. Tickets are available online or for more information visit their Facebook.

