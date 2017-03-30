Nonprofit: Claims from Bernalillo County are not true, should apologize

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit wants a public apology from the county. The Bernalillo County and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Multicultural Council recently cut ties.
County officials say their employees were spending 80 percent of their work day on council duties which is a violation of the state law.
They point to HR director and now-former council member, Renetta Torres for the misspending. But council founder Jewel Hall says none of that’s true. Now, she and the council want a correction and public apology for the county’s claims.
A county spokesperson wouldn’t say whether they’d apologize, but it was not addressed at a private meeting earlier this week.
She says the county is focused on figuring out how to still offer some support to the organization.