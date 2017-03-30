New signs installed along Albuquerque’s 50 mile activity loop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another big step Thursday in completing the 50 mile activity loop through Albuquerque.

The first of more than 400 way finding signs were installed Thursday along a portion of the trail. The 50 mile activity loop helps fill the gaps in existing trails to better allow for biking, running and walking around the city.

For example, people will be able to walk or bike from Nob Hill to Uptown along the designated trail.

“So when you see that ‘Q’ sign with urban landscape and the mountains behind it, and you see an arrow, you know you’re on the 50 mile loop. So that people can navigate through that,” said Mayor Richard Berry.

The full loop is expected to be done by early next year.