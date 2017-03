A storm system currently spinning over Nevada will head toward New Mexico on Friday. As the storm closes in winds will rip across the state with gusts between 50 and 60 mph. Partly cloudy skies will be the rule in most areas with temperature topping out in the mid 60s. The chance for showers increases on Saturday as the storm moves overhead. The best snow should fall over the north along east facing slopes. Clearing skies will roll in on Sunday.

