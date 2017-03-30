LANL installs pod for breastfeeding moms, first of its kind in New Mexico

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos National Laboratory has found a new, more accommodating way to support its breastfeeding employees.

The Mamava pod was installed in the Oppenheimer Study Center last week and LANL already plans to install another in the coming weeks in a more secure area.

It looks like something out of a sci-fi movie, with a space age flair.

“I’m excited to see the lab providing something like this for the women who work here,” LANL employee and mom Carrie Manor said.

Tarah Logan, Chief of Staff for Operations and Business at the lab, was one of the women behind the effort to get the Mamava installed.

“Many organizations across the lab support their working moms by providing a private office,” Logan explained. “In this case, the demand was greater than the supply.”

The Mamava unit has a counter space for a breast pump machine, outlets and USB plugs, two seating areas, a ventilated top and a soft fan for white noise.

“As the percent of women at the lab increases, then there’s going to be more need for something like this,” Manor said.

That number is 33 percent to be exact — and growing.

“Women have been a really big part of the laboratory workforce since the beginning and this was just another opportunity to show we can balance work and personal life,” Logan said.

The Mamava at LANL is the first of its kind in New Mexico, bu there’s dozens of these pods already across the U.S. in airports, zoos, convention centers, even malls. A full list of locations can be found, here.

The pods cost anywhere from $13,000 to $20,000 depending on the model.