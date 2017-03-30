Jordanne Garcia’s return to boxing will be as a pro

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been two years since Albuquerque’s Jordanne Garcia has been in a boxing ring.

She took off for multiple reasons, but a big one was to finish out her high school career at Rio Grande having fun and also dancing on the dance team.

Garcia is now back though, and has ambitious plans for the future of her boxing career. It all starts on Saturday as she will make her pro debut in the Expo Explosion boxing card.

“Over the summer I was like OK I am ready to come back. I talked to my dad, because my dad is my coach, and I was like, you know what? Let’s not do amateurs anymore, lets come back and do pros,” said Jordanne Garcia.

She hasn’t fought in two years but this welterweight boxer comes in with an extensive resume. She held a 60-6 amateur record, was a two-time Junior Olympic Champion, a Golden Glove and Silver Glove Champion. It’s easy to say this girl has been on the big stage.

She will have a tough test at the fairgrounds of Albuquerque on Saturday April 1, but Jordanne believes that her ability to move and hit the body will help her prevail.

“My body shots, I have a clean body shot,” said Jordanne.

“That’s what we go for, kill the body and the head falls off by itself,” said Steve Garcia, her father and trainer.

This return means a lot to Jordanne and it is the beginning of her quest to become a world champion. She was out of the game for a little while, but she never lost that hunger to be the best.

“My goal is to be a world champion, that’s all I want is to become world champion,” said Jordanne.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s