Jordanne Garcia’s return to boxing will be as a pro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been two years since Albuquerque’s Jordanne Garcia has been in a boxing ring.

She took off for multiple reasons, but a big one was to finish out her high school career at Rio Grande having fun and also dancing on the dance team.

Garcia is now back though, and has ambitious plans for the future of her boxing career. It all starts on Saturday as she will make her pro debut in the Expo Explosion boxing card.

“Over the summer I was like OK I am ready to come back. I talked to my dad, because my dad is my coach, and I was like, you know what? Let’s not do amateurs anymore, lets come back and do pros,” said Jordanne Garcia.

She hasn’t fought in two years but this welterweight boxer comes in with an extensive resume. She held a 60-6 amateur record, was a two-time Junior Olympic Champion, a Golden Glove and Silver Glove Champion. It’s easy to say this girl has been on the big stage.

She will have a tough test at the fairgrounds of Albuquerque on Saturday April 1, but Jordanne believes that her ability to move and hit the body will help her prevail.

“My body shots, I have a clean body shot,” said Jordanne.

“That’s what we go for, kill the body and the head falls off by itself,” said Steve Garcia, her father and trainer.

This return means a lot to Jordanne and it is the beginning of her quest to become a world champion. She was out of the game for a little while, but she never lost that hunger to be the best.

“My goal is to be a world champion, that’s all I want is to become world champion,” said Jordanne.