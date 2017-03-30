In The Kitchen: Healthy And Sustainable Spring Food

Andrew Bustos from Precision on The Go, joined New Mexico Living to make a Smokey Chipotle Shrimp and Garden Veg Gazpacho and to talk about getting healthy this Spring.

The food you eat affects your mood, energy level, and your ability to be cognitive for the day. When you feed your body you are feeding your brain, that’s why it is important to try nutrient-rich, vibrant and economical produce, such as fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic and squash.

Ingredients:

5-7 21/25 P&D Shrimp

3 oz Chipotle Marinade or Hellfire Chipotle Sauce

2 cups light tomato juice/broth

¼ red onion finely diced

1 Roma tomato small diced

1 small cucumber finely diced

½ jalapeno finely diced

1 garlic clove finely chopped

1 tsp chopped cilantro

1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

1 pinch of cumin finely minced

1 pinch of chile flakes

2 tsp sherry vinegar

1 tsp olive oil

½ avocado sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Incorporate all ingredients excluding shrimp and Chipotle marinade. Let soup mixture sit in the refrigerator covered four to twenty-four hours. In a pan add olive oil, fresh garlic, and shrimp until slight pink hue is present then add chipotle marinade and cook thoroughly. Serve in a bowl with soup, then top with shrimp, avocado and fried tortilla strips if desired.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living