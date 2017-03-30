GoFundMe page dedicated to buying out Lobo basketball coach Craig Neal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Someone has set up a GoFundMe page with hopes of raising one million dollars to buyout Lobos basketball coach Craig Neal.

The page raised more than $500 by Wednesday night. According to information on the page, if the million dollar goal falls short the money will be donated to the University of New Mexico Cancer Center.

Neal was given a six-year, $5.7 million deal in September of 2014. That deal has a million dollar buyout.

Lobo fans have been on edge after five players decided to leave the program in less than two weeks. Leading scorer Elijah Brown was first to leave with plans to attend another school as a graduate transfer. He was followed by another guard, Anthony Mathis, who left seeking more playing time.

Guard and forward Sam Logwood followed with freshman guard Jalen Harris and walk-on center Holt Shelley the last to announce their plans to leave.