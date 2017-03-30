For Your Health: Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Durado Brooks, MD, MPH Managing Director of Cancer Control Intervention, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the importance of colon cancer screenings.

Colon cancer is one of the most common cancers and is preventable when detected at an early stage. Screening is the key to prevention and, both men and women need to be screened beginning at the age of fifty. Recently there have been more reported cases of colon cancer among younger people. If you do have any symptoms or concerns, talk to your doctor.

For more information on Colon Cancer Prevention Week visit their website.

