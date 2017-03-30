Cultural Atlas: The Wonderful World of Opals

Internationally-recognized jewelry designer and Santa Fe resident Katherine Jetter invites you to explore the Wonderful World of Opals, now at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science.

Jetter is guest curator of the exhibition, running now through January of 2018. The opal is a hydrated amorphous form of silica. Its high water content is partially responsible for its unmistakable beauty. Stones from nearly every opal-producing country in the world are now on display – some regarded as the finest in the world.

Unique to the exhibition is the addition of the silica’s host rock. The juxtaposition of the rock with the opal creates striking images, colors and textures that have to be seen close-up to be fully appreciated.

“The Wonderful World of Opals” is free with general museum admission. For more information, visit NMNaturalHistory.org.

