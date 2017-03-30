Crayola announces retirement of classic crayon color

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, Crayola is dropping a color in its classic 24-count crayon box.

The company has kept the nation on its toes wondering which color would be making its exit, and for many Thursday they couldn’t understand why.

“What are people going to do when they want to color the dandelions? Dandelion is a very particular shade of yellow and they’re going to need to somehow fill that spectrum,” one Albuquerque resident said.

The color, “Dandelion,” is going into retirement, but in celebration of National Crayon Day on Friday, the company will announce its replacement color.