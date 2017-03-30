Confirmation hearing for former New Mexico Congresswoman Heather Wilson underway

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE) – Longtime New Mexico Congresswoman Heather Wilson was on Capitol Hill Thursday making her case for why she should head the Air Force under President Donald Trump.

Wilson spent hours answering questions from the Senate Armed Services Committee. Most seemed complimentary and pleased with her answers, especially considering the challenges that lie ahead.

Senators asked a lot of questions about how the U.S. would stay ahead of its enemies in the face of new types of warfare, like cyber.

Wilson, an Air Force Academy graduate, responded by stressing her focus on research and says she’d work to make sure advancements got to the flight line faster. She also promised to be transparent.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal (D) gave her a bit of a grilling. He raised concerns over one of her invoices when she was a consultant, saying Wilson didn’t keep a proper record of her work.

Wilson was a New Mexico representative from 1998 to 2009. She graduated from the Air Force Academy and served in the Air Force.