Chris’ Thursday Morning Forecast

A chilly morning, will give to a warmer afternoon for your Thursday. An area of high pressure will dominate our weather today. This will keep the skies calm and the afternoon pleasant to be outside! This warm up will be short-lived as another storm system moves in on Friday.

This next storm system will start to impact the Four Corners overnight. It will bring the shot at showers to places like Durango and Farmington for your Friday morning. This storm system will crank up the winds in eastern New Mexico by Friday afternoon. The winds will be sustained from 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. These conditions will elevate the Fire Danger across eastern and southern New Mexico on Friday.

Along with the wind and shower chances will come much cooler temperatures. Highs will tumble back to cooler than average highs for both Friday and Saturday. Showers, wind and chilly temperatures will kick-off the weekend Saturday before some drier air starts to move back in on Sunday.