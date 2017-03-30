Authorities searching for Albuquerque bank robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The feds are searching for a man who they say held up an Albuquerque bank in a fashionable green shirt.

It happened at the Wells Fargo off Eubank and Indian School Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say the man walked in wearing glasses without lenses and wearing a green “Yung Forever” shirt.

They say he showed the teller a gun in his waistband when he handed over a note asking for money. He left with an undisclosed amount.

If you know who he is call police. You could receive a $1,000 reward.