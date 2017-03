ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An American Airlines co-pilot died while landing at the Sunport Wednesday.

An FAA spokesman says the flight from Dallas to Albuquerque was landing at 3:30 p.m. when the captain reported a medical issue on board.

The pilot, First Officer Mike Grubs, received CPR before he was pronounced dead.

Sunport officials say the plane did land safely and no passengers were hurt.