Albuquerque police lend helping hand to South Valley non-profit

By Published:
Mandy's Farm
Mandy's Farm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A unique program in the South Valley for people with developmental disabilities can now expand, thanks to a generous donation.

Mandy’s Farm in the South Valley uses the fundamentals of horse riding to help people develop broader skills.

Participants haven’t been able to ride their horse, Beauty, though, because they didn’t have a saddle that fit her. That is, until Thursday, when Albuquerque Police Department’s horse mounted unit donated one of theirs.

“It’s a big step to expand our horsemanship program. It’s really cool actually,” volunteer Marina Resh said.

APD also brought some of their horses for participants to see and pet.

