Albuquerque father accused of assaulting daughter’s friend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father is facing charges for allegedly assaulting his daughter’s friend.

Police say 43-year-old Ben Aguilar threw a party for his daughter’s high school friends where he lives out on the Pajarito Mesa. According to the criminal complaint, Aguilar provided the alcohol.

Police say while one of the girls was in and out of consciousness, Aguilar had sex with her and took pictures and videos of her naked.

Aguilar claims he thought she was 18 years old and didn’t realize she was only 15 until the next day.