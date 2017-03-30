Albuquerque bike sharing program looking to expand

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The bike sharing program in Albuquerque is expanding, and now officials want to hear from you about where to see it go next.

Right now there are more than a dozen bike stations downtown. You can rent one by the hour. Rio Metro has secured a federal grant which will allow the transit district to expand the program, possibly to Nob Hill, Uptown and the university area.

There will be three meetings, so you can weigh in on the program. The first one is April 5.

For a list of locations and times, see below:

