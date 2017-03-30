Albuquerque bike sharing program looking to expand

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The bike sharing program in Albuquerque is expanding, and now officials want to hear from you about where to see it go next.
Right now there are more than a dozen bike stations downtown. You can rent one by the hour. Rio Metro has secured a federal grant which will allow the transit district to expand the program, possibly to Nob Hill, Uptown and the university area.
There will be three meetings, so you can weigh in on the program. The first one is April 5.
For a list of locations and times, see below:
- Wednesday, April 5, 11am-1pm at the Edo/Grove Station (600 Central Ave. SE 87102)
- Friday, April 7, 3-5pm at Country Club Plaza/5 Star Burgers/Draft Station (1720 Central Ave SW 87104)
- Saturday, April 22, 8-11am Mid-Region Council of Governments/Robinson Park (809 Copper Ave NW 87102) – Downtown Growers’ Market