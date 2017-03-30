5K Run benefits Military Veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local event is hoping to gain support from the community on a really important issue.

Run As One is a 5K to honor Marine Veteran Clay Hunt, a member of the Wounded Warrior Project who battled PTSD and in the end took his own life.

Saturday, April 1, the unique event will bring together three Non-Profit Veteran Service Organizations: Team Read White and Blue, Team Tubicon, and The Mission Continues.

The event is open to veterans, active duty, reservists, and civilians. The run itself is free, but donations will be accepted.

For more information on the 5K Run, visit Team Red White and Blues website.