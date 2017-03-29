Wednesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Storm system moves out of New Mexico

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. As our latest storm system departs, a few lingering showers will hold across eastern New Mexico this afternoon. Expect skies to clear through the late evening and overnight.

2. Attorneys are saying there will not be a plea deal for the former Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputy charged with the murder of a fellow lawman. Tai Chan’s retrial is set to begin next month. In 2014, Chan shot and killed Deputy Jeremy Martin in what he claims was self-defense. Prosecutors say the shooting was deliberate and premeditated. Chan’s first trial ended with a hung jury.

3. Family and friends and mourning the death of an Albuquerque man, kidnapped in Africa. Tuesday, authorities in Congo identified the three bodies they found as those of UN worker Michael Sharp, his Swedish counterpart and their interpreter. Sharp was part of a humanitarian group who went missing earlier this month.

4. Twitter is blowing up with University of New Mexico Lobo fans asking what’s going on with the men’s basketball team. Jalen Harris announced he’s ditching the cherry and silver for another school, becoming the fifth player to recently do so. Harris joins leading scorer Elijah Brown, Anthony Mathis, Sam Longwood, and walk-on Holt Shelly in the recent exodus from Craig Neal’s Lobo squad. Athletic Director Paul Krebs told the Albuquerque Journal the trend of transfers is concerning.

5. A Rio Rancho middle school janitor is in the running for a big nationwide title, “janitor of the year”. Loy Lopez is one of 10 nationwide finalists in the Clintas Corporation’s contest. He was nominated for his many kind feats including installing a closer handicapped parking space for a teacher whose daughter has mobility issues.

