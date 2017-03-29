Teton Saltes making strides in a UNM uniform

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Teton Saltes was one of the best recruits out of New Mexico, playing multiple sports at Valley High School. But while he was highly recruited for football, Saltes almost chose to play basketball after graduating.

“When I was getting recruited for football people thought I was making the decision which school I wanted to go to. In reality I was making the decision, do I want to play football? You know I decided a change is good and I saw a future for me in football, more so than basketball,” said Teton Saltes.

Transitioning well to the program, Saltes has made huge strides in his play. He says that it is almost coming natural to him and it helps that he is getting bigger.

“From the summer time when I came in I have put on about 30 pounds in maybe six or seven months, so it’s a pretty crazy transition right there,” said Saltes. “We benched the other day and I went up like 70 pounds from high school. So, my numbers are going up, my strength is going up, and I’m just getting bigger all around. It’s working well.”

Coach Davie was integral in getting Saltes to come to UNM and really believes in this freshman’s game. Sitting out this past season was also huge for Saltes, and Davie is liking what he is seeing.

“The redshirt year is just so critical and I think particularly for Teton, I mean he is the perfect example. You are just able to coach the guy and get reps with the guy because he is bigger and stronger,” said Bob Davie.

Saltes hopes to be a contributor to this Lobo defense next season, and has plans on getting even bigger and stronger. He still misses playing basketball, but Saltes has learned to love football and everything it can do for him.

“To use football as a tool for my future success and going back and helping my people on the reservation, I am really glad that I have this platform where I can help others in a way,” said Saltes.