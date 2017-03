SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Usually robbers wear dark clothing, but not this guy, and Santa Fe police are hoping you recognize him.

The man wearing a colorful hoodie robbed the Wells Fargo inside the Albertson’s on Saint Francis Drive Tuesday evening.

He did get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you know who this man is, call Santa Fe Police or the FBI. You could be eligible for a reward.