Roswell man accused of killing his family extradited to US from Mexico

By Published:
A man suspected of killing his wife and four daughters in Roswell has been taken into custody in Mexico. http://krqe.com/2016/06/12/roswell-police-quintuple-murder-suspect-possibly-apprehended-in-mexico/

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The Attorney General’s Office says a Roswell man accused of killing his family was extradited back to the U.S. from Mexico on Wednesday.

Juan David Villegas-Hernandez, 34, was apprehended in the area of Arizpe, Mexico last summer after allegedly shooting his wife, Cynthia, and their four young daughters at their home in Roswell.

According to court documents, they were shot in their beds and it was a 15-year-old cousin who found the bodies after crawling into a window to check on them after the family became concerned. Family members say Juan Villegas-Hernandez had lost his job and his wife had recently asked for a divorce.

Because Villegas-Hernandez has dual citizenship, it took some time to get him extradited back to New Mexico.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s