Roswell man accused of killing his family extradited to US from Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Attorney General’s Office says a Roswell man accused of killing his family was extradited back to the U.S. from Mexico on Wednesday.

Juan David Villegas-Hernandez, 34, was apprehended in the area of Arizpe, Mexico last summer after allegedly shooting his wife, Cynthia, and their four young daughters at their home in Roswell.

According to court documents, they were shot in their beds and it was a 15-year-old cousin who found the bodies after crawling into a window to check on them after the family became concerned. Family members say Juan Villegas-Hernandez had lost his job and his wife had recently asked for a divorce.

Because Villegas-Hernandez has dual citizenship, it took some time to get him extradited back to New Mexico.