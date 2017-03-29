Rio Rancho custodian in running for Janitor of the Year

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Sweeping the competition. A janitor at one local middle school is in the running for the title of Janitor of the Year.

Rio Rancho Middle School head custodian, Loy Lopez, is one of ten nationwide finalists in the Cintas Corporation’s contest.

Loy helped install a closer handicapped parking space next to a building for a teacher who has a daughter with mobility issues.

The winner is chosen by popular vote. They will get a $5,000 cash prize, $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products for the school, and of course, bragging rights.

Voting closes April 14th.

To vote, click here.