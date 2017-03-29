Rail Runner offers riders views not through the windows

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new program aims to help encourage both kids and parents to read. The New Mexico Rail Runner Express passengers will have something new to look at when boarding the train with the new program “Reading on the Rails.”

Each train car now features a brightly labeled pocket containing children’s books right near the entrance of each car. The goal, to provide meaningful and educational experience while riding the train.

Reading on the Rails is geared towards children from Pre-K through Eighth grade. Books from these various reading levels will be placed on each train car and replenished weekly. Kids are encouraged to return books when they are finished reading them, but if they fall in love with a book they are welcome to take it home and keep it.

For more information on the new Reading on the Rails Program, visit Rio Metro Regional Transit District’s website.