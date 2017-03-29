Pet Of The Week: Chloe and Rude Boy Cookies

Joe Wilson from Animal Humane, Chloe and Michael Silva from Rude Boy Cookies, joined New Mexico Living to let us know you can help a four-legged friend and satisfy your sweet tooth at the same time.

Chloe is a Golden Retriever mix. She is available at the Main Campus.

Also, through the month of April Animal Humane is partnering with Rude Boy Cookies for The Cookie Paws Cause. Rude Boy will donate $1.50 for each paw-shaped cookie purchased, to the pets in Animal Humane’s care. You can pick your paw cookies up in person at 115 Harvard SE. or order them online.

For more on Chloe, visit her on Animal Humane’s website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living