ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ian Baker has another honor to add to his resume. The WAC Player of the Year found out Tuesday that he is an AP Honorable Mention All-American.

Baker led the Aggies in scoring with over 16 points per game and over four assists. Baker and the Aggies won the WAC Tournament Championship in Paul Weir’s first year as head coach.

The Aggies had their season ended in the NCAA Tournament when they lost their first game against Baylor.