New report ranks healthiest New Mexico counties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – How healthy is New Mexico? New rankings break it down county by county.

According to an annual report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the top three healthiest counties in New Mexico are Los Alamos, Sandoval and Santa Fe counties. Bernalillo comes in fourth.

The top three counties in the poorest health, starting with the least healthy are Rio Arriba, McKinley and Mora counties.

The report weighed factors like housing, education and jobs, but it also looked at issues like premature deaths and drug overdoses.

