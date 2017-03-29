New Mexico utility on track with plans for coal-fired plant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The state’s largest electric provider says it’s still on track to retire part of a coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico despite President Donald Trump’s executive order rolling back efforts to rein in greenhouse gas emissions.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico tells The Associated Press it will take time to see how the president’s action will affect business going forward.

But spokesman Pahl Shipley says the company doesn’t expect it will change plans to close two units at the San Juan Generating Station by the end of 2017 or the company’s efforts to integrate cleaner resources into its portfolio.

The utility also has started the process to determine the future of San Juan’s remaining units beyond 2022. It will be some time before that decision is made.