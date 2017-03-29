Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

The storm system that brought our latest round of rain and snow is now east of the state. We will be in between storm systems on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs will peak in the metro area at 70°. Another storm system heads in for Friday and Saturday. While this storm doesn’t have a great deal of moisture it does have a lot of cold air. We should see lowering snow levels on Friday night and the chance for northern mountain snow.

