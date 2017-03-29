Man convicted of Las Vegas slaying committed for 20 years

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) – A man found guilty of a grisly Las Vegas killing has been committed to 20 years at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute.

The Las Vegas Optic reports that 49-year-old Ricky Quintana was found guilty of second-degree murder in the April 2003 death of Michael Grube. He was convicted through evidentiary hearings after he was found unfit to stand trial.

Grube’s body was found nearly decapitated in April 2003. He suffered more than 50 blunt-force and sharp-force injuries and his genitals had been removed.

A judge presided over evidentiary hearings to determine whether Quintana had committed the crimes as charged. The judge found the prosecution had met the burden of proof.